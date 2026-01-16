Lufthansa Technik and SunExpress Enter 5-Year Engine MRO Contract

Lufthansa Technik has been selected by SunExpress Airlines to maintain the engines of the airline’s Boeing 737 fleet. The five-year MRO contracts were finalized at the Antalya headquarters of SunExpress in January, 2026.

This contract enables Lufthansa Technik to provide MRO for engines in the SunExpress fleet like:

CFM56-7B engines used on Boeing 737-800

CFM LEAP-1B engines used on Boeing 737-8

Lufthansa Technik will now service both generations of powerplants at its Hamburg, Germany facilities, beginning in Q1 of 2026. This will provide services to SunExpress like:

Small repairs

Quick turns

Complete overhauls

Performance restoration shop visits

Lufthansa Technik also plans to offer extra support and service capacity from its joint-venture XEOS if needed.

SunExpress also uses AMOS, a maintenance and engineering software solution by Swiss Aviation Software—a subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik.

"This strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of reliability and performance across our Boeing 737 fleet," said Cemil Sayar, chief operating officer at SunExpress.

Sayar continued, "By covering both our legacy CFM56-7B engines and the latest-generation LEAP-1B engines, the agreement supports our fleet development while ensuring high-quality MRO services. We greatly value Lufthansa Technik's proven expertise and look forward to continuing our close cooperation in the years ahead.”

"The rollover to the latest-generation types such as the LEAP-1B engine is progressing steadily, but its venerable CFM56-7B predecessor is also still going strong and creating demand for MRO capacity,” said Harald Gloy, chief operations officer at Lufthansa Technik.

Gloy added, “Thus, we are pleased that we can offer SunExpress our enormous expertise for both generations of Boeing 737 powerplants. I'd like to thank our valued customer for its trust in our services and look forward to this new chapter in our journey together."

Lufthansa Technik provides MRO services for CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines licensed by CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

SunExpress Airlines is a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.