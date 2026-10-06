Malaysia Aviation Group to Acquire Sepang Aircraft Engineering from Airbus

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has announced plans to acquire Sepang Aircraft Engineering (SAE), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of the Airbus Group.

By signing a Sale and Purchas Agreement (SPA) with Airbus, MAG is making progress in its long-term business plan by expanding maintenance and engineering capabilities.

Other goals of the acquisition include:

Growing the company’s integrated aviation services portfolio

Accelerating growth of third-party revenue

The acquisition still needs approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and to fulfill all customary Conditions Precedent.

MAG President and Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said: