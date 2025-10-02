Malaysia Airlines Picks Airinmar for New Multi-Year Services Agreement

Airinmar has secured a new support services agreement with Malaysia Airlines to provide aircraft warranty management and value engineering services for multiple years.

Airinmar is a subsidiary of AAR CORP. that operates as an independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty management solutions.

Airinmar’s services will add to Malaysia Airlines’ materials management activities and focus on goals like:

Maximizing the recovery of the airline’s warranty entitlements

Reducing the cost of component repair

Minimizing the airline’s overall cost of maintenance

“We welcome this collaboration with Airinmar as part of our ongoing efforts to manage maintenance costs and improve efficiency across our operations,” said Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, chief operating officer of Malaysia Airlines.

Bakar added, “Partnerships like this help us strengthen our supply chain resilience and ensure our operations remain cost-efficient and reliable.”

“We are committed to working alongside Malaysia Airlines and assisting with the reduction of maintenance costs across the airline’s multiple fleet types,” said Matt Davies, general manager of Airinmar.

Davies continued, “We are delighted to add Malaysia Airlines, the flag carrier of Malaysia and one of the most established commercial airlines in Asia, to our global customer base.”