Asia Digital Engineering Secures Financing to Expand MRO Capacity and Leadership

Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) has officially received $100 million to accelerate growth in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector.

ADE is the MRO subsidiary of Capital A. The company received the financing facility from QNB Group.

The financing aims to help ADE scale its MRO services and establish itself as a leader in the local MRO space by increasing capacity for services and maintaining support for AirAsia Group.

ADE provides end-to-end maintenance and engineering services in Asia, serving 20 airports with line maintenance and offering 16 lines of base maintenance capability.

The company also operates specialized workshops in Kuala Lumpur and pursues new innovations consistently, such as its aircraft parts procurement and aircraft health management platforms AEROTRADE and ELEVADE.

ADE currently has the following certifications:

Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) in 18 countries

EASA Part 145 Maintenance Organization Approval

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

Chief Executive Officer of ADE Mahesh Kumar said, “We are proud to have earned the trust and support of a leading international bank such as QNB, and we sincerely appreciate their confidence in ADE.”

Kumar continued, “This reflects our financial track record, disciplined execution and clear growth strategy. In just five years, ADE has completed more than 300 C-checks, demonstrating the scale and consistency of our capabilities.”

“These funds will accelerate our expansion plans, invest in additional capacity to meet the strong and growing demand for MRO services, and strengthen our ability to deliver efficient, world-class maintenance that minimizes downtime and maximizes performance for our airline customers,” added Kumar.

CEO of Capital A Tony Fernandes commented, “This is a testament to what ADE has become, and I’m incredibly proud.”

Fernandes noted, “What started as an internal engineering capability serving AirAsia has now evolved into a fast-rising aviation services business supporting multiple global airlines, including customers like Air France, and attracting serious institutional support.”

“I’m confident ADE will move even faster, expand further, and seize the huge opportunities in the MRO space, ultimately turning into a regional powerhouse,” said Fernandes.

Senior Executive Vice President - Group Corporate and Institutional Banking of QNB Group Mr. Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada said, “This successful financing reflects QNB Group’s strong track record of international financing arrangements.”

He continued, “This is another step forward to actively support Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) financing and airspace growth in the Asian market, broadening QNB’s international footprint supported by its vision to become a leading bank in MEASEA while maintaining dominant market leadership.”