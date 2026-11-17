MTU Aero Engines has announced plans to open its new global engineering center in Munich.

The new workspace, spanning more than 20,000 square meters, enables MTU’s engineering and technology experts to collaborate in an even more integrated manner.

In the future, up to 1,000 employees will work together under one roof to shape the aviation of tomorrow and beyond.

MTU’s goal is to develop more efficient and lower-emission propulsion technologies for commercial aviation, as well as key technologies for future military propulsion systems, such as for the next generation of helicopters and fighter aircraft.

In addition, MTU is developing new materials and lightweight composites, as well as advanced manufacturing and repair processes. With its hydrogen-powered flying fuel cell propulsion concept, MTU is pursuing the long-term goal of a propulsion system that emits only water during flight.

“This engineering center symbolizes MTU’s commitment to innovation and excellence that it is known for worldwide,” said Dr. Silke Maurer, Chief Operating Officer at MTU Aero Engines.

Maurer continued, “With innovations developed within our global engineering network, we are helping to make aviation more efficient, safer, and, in the long term, lower in emissions. That is why we are consistently investing in technologies and the future of our sites.”

“At MTU, we work on the future of flight every day. We’re developing the technologies of today for the aviation of tomorrow,” said Dr. Stefan Weber, Head of Engineering and Technology at MTU Aero Engines.

Weber added, “The new engineering center brings people, ideas, and state-of-the-art technology together. In doing so, we’re creating the right environment to work together and make the engines for future mobility a reality.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Bavarian Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder, together with MTU CEO Dr. Johannes Bussmann, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Silke Maurer, and Head of Engineering and Technology Dr. Stefan Weber, ceremoniously marked the opening. The company invested more than 100 million euros in the new building

“MTU stands for technological excellence and innovation ‘Made in Germany.’ With its new engineering center, the company is investing in the aviation of tomorrow and strengthening Germany as a hub for technology and industry. High-performing companies like MTU ensure our international competitiveness,” said Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“For decades, we have been making an important contribution to global mobility and to the security of Germany and Europe. Now, we want to shape the next generation of commercial and military aerospace,” said Dr. Johannes Bussmann, CEO of MTU Aero Engines.

Bussmann noted, “With our expertise, our industrial capabilities, and our highly qualified team, we are ideally positioned for aviation’s strong future.”