Airbus and MTU Aero Engines Announce Joint Venture for Electric Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine Development

Airbus and MTU Aero Engines have announced plans to create a joint venture focused on developing a fully electric hydrogen fuel cell engine and eventually commercializing it.

This would be the first propulsions system for commercial aviation based on a hydrogen fuel cell, contributing to industry sustainability goals and reducing carbon emissions.

Within the joint venture, the two organizations plan to combine their manufacturing and engineering resources to speed up the time needed for stages like:

Technology development

Design

Testing

Certification

Airbus is offering extensive expertise in commercial aircraft programs, while MTU is sharing its knowledge in developing fuel cell technology, along with experience in:

Engine design

Integration

Validation

Certification

Maintenance

MTU and Airbus are also working to establish a hydrogen aviation economy and necessary regulatory framework to ensure hydrogen-powered flight can scale globally.

Plans for the joint venture come after the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2025, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

Airbus Head of Future Programs Bruno Fichefeux said, “Our planned joint venture is the next logical step in our shared vision of a hydrogen-based propulsion concept for aviation.”

Fichefeux continued, “By pooling our respective technology and expertise into a dedicated entity, we are establishing a European powerhouse capable of transforming advanced research into industrialized, certifiable electric propulsion systems.”

“This new company will help secure strategic sovereignty in the next generation of aviation technologies while strengthening our ability to achieve the long-term ZEROe ambition,” noted Fichefeux.



MTU Aero Engines SVP Engineering and Technology Dr. Stefan Weber said, “Our ambitious goal is to pave the way for a newly developed, safe, reliable and economical propulsion system that will contribute to climate-neutral aviation.”

Dr. Weber added, “This project is a crucial milestone on our path to the first hydrogen-powered engine—and this is true European technology leadership.”

“To that end, we want to create a company that covers the entire life cycle of fuel cell powertrains—from development and testing through certification to commercialization,” concluded Dr. Weber.

This agreement is non-binding and still subject to standard regulatory approvals and the completion of European and national social processes.