MTU Aero Engines Announces New Leadership Appointments

MTU Aero Engines has announced new leadership appointments in its commercial engine business, effective January 1, 2026. This includes choosing managing directors for several subsidiaries.

This announcement follows Ottmar Pfänder’s promotion to MTU’s Executive Board as Chief Program Officer.

After leading MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg for over 15 years, André Sinanian will now serve as Senior Vice President for all commercial engine programs at MTU Aero Engines, succeeding Ottmar Pfänder.

Ottmar Pfänder says, “This optimal use of MTU experience and expertise will further strengthen our commercial business segment, both operationally and strategically. André Sinanian has an impressive international track record in developing our MRO business in aerospace and beyond.”

Pfänder continues, “He played a key role in the expansion of several MRO programs, commercially as well as operationally—most recently in the evolution of MTU Maintenance Fort Worth from a dedicated on-site services location to a comprehensive MRO site.”

“Under André’s responsibility, MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg has quadrupled its revenue and doubled the number of employees,” notes Pfänder.

Patrick Biebel has now been appointed Managing Director and SVP at MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg following his tenure as Managing Director of MTU Maintenance Lease Services in Amsterdam.

The Ludwigsfelde site provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for:

Business aircraft

Regional aircraft

Narrowbody engines

Industrial gas turbines (IGT)

Pfänder notes, “Patrick Biebel has grown MTU Maintenance Lease Services from a start-up to a major player in the global engine leasing and asset management business and created a strategic roadmap for its continued growth until 2030.”

He adds, “Coupled with his business development and operational experiences at MTU in Munich and Vancouver, respectively, he has the best prerequisites for shaping the future of the Ludwigsfelde site together with the dedicated team.”

Current VP of Asset Management Solutions Remko Bruinsma will take over for Biebel at MTU Maintenance Lease Services.

Pfänder says, “Remko Bruinsma is a proven expert in the leasing industry and the best choice to lead our growing subsidiary into the future.”