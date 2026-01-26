EASA Certification Confirmed for Bombardier Global 8000

The Global 8000 aircraft by Bombardier has officially received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Bombardier’s Global 8000 is known as the world’s fastest civilian aircraft, achieving a top speed of Mach 0.95 and 8,000-NM range.

The aircraft entered service in December 2025.

The Global 8000 jet also features:

Cabin altitude of 2,691 ft.

Cruising altitude of 41,000 ft.

This is the lowest cabin altitude a jet has achieved in business aviation, helping to reduce jetlag and altitude-related stress for passengers and crew.

The Global 8000’s takeoff and landing capabilities are similar to a light jet, with leading-edge slats on the wings for easier access to airports.

Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense Stephen McCullough said, “Attaining EASA certification illustrates the hard work and dedication of Bombardier’s highly skilled employees and suppliers in collaboration with Transport Canada and EASA teams.”

McCullough continued, “This accomplishment further strengthens the momentum behind this groundbreaking business jet.”

“Following its entry into service in 2025, the entire Bombardier team is eager for this aircraft to be handed over to more customers this coming year so they can experience the new levels of comfort, wellness, and efficiency the Global 8000 unlocks,” he added.

Bombardier’s Global 8000 jet is also certified by: