Federal Aviation Administration Certifies Bombardier Global 8000 Aircraft

The FAA certification follows Transport Canada Type Certification in November 2025 and the aircraft’s entry-into-service in December 2025.
Dec. 29, 2025
2 min read
Bombardier Inc.
A white Bombardier Global 8000 airplane flies against a blue sky above a blanket of white clouds

Bombardier has announced the confirmation of FAA certification for the Global 8000 aircraft.

On November 5, 2025, the Global 8000 was granted Transport Canada Type Certification. The business jet is still awaiting European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification.

Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier, Stephen McCullough said, “This accomplishment is a direct result of the commitment to excellence and dedicated work of our highly skilled employees, suppliers, Transport Canada and the FAA for a collaborative, effective process,”

McCullough continued, “Attaining the Global 8000 certification from the FAA sets new performance standards in the industry and marks one of the final chapters in our very successful development program for this groundbreaking business jet.”

The Global 8000 also celebrated its entry-into-service in December 2025. Some of its key features include:

  • Cabin altitude of 2,691 feet at 41,000 feet (lowest available in business aviation)
  • Top speed of Mach 0.95 (fastest of any comparable business jet)
  • Range of 8,000 nautical miles (longest available for four-zone business jets)
  • Leading-edge slats on wing design for maneuvering in challenging spaces and airports
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Andrew Edgar
2025 November/December Issue of Ground Support Worldwide