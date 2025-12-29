Federal Aviation Administration Certifies Bombardier Global 8000 Aircraft

Bombardier has announced the confirmation of FAA certification for the Global 8000 aircraft.

On November 5, 2025, the Global 8000 was granted Transport Canada Type Certification. The business jet is still awaiting European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification.

Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier, Stephen McCullough said, “This accomplishment is a direct result of the commitment to excellence and dedicated work of our highly skilled employees, suppliers, Transport Canada and the FAA for a collaborative, effective process,”

McCullough continued, “Attaining the Global 8000 certification from the FAA sets new performance standards in the industry and marks one of the final chapters in our very successful development program for this groundbreaking business jet.”

The Global 8000 also celebrated its entry-into-service in December 2025. Some of its key features include: