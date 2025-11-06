Bombardier Receives Transport Canada Type Certification for Global 8000

Bombardier has announced that the Global 8000 has earned Transport Canada Type Certification, making a 2025 entry-into-service even more possible.

Bombardier is also pursuing certification from:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Bombardier’s Global 8000 completed its first production flight in May and was recently named the world’s fastest business jet, having reached supersonic in testing and newly annoucning a top speed of Mach 0.95. The aircraft has also achieved a cabin altitude of 2,691 feet at 41,000 feet.

Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier, Stephen McCullough said, “Bombardier has worked rigorously and collaboratively with Transport Canada toward certification for the Global 8000. This marks a pivotal milestone for Bombardier, our customers and the entire business aviation industry—solidifying the Global 8000’s position as the unrivaled leader setting a new standard.”

He continued, “This milestone is a powerful testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our engineering, test and production teams. It showcases their deep expertise and unwavering commitment—qualities that are embedded in Bombardier’s DNA and are the heartbeat that drives everything we do for our valued clients.”

When flying on a Global 8000, passengers can experience benefits like: