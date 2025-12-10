Bombardier’s Global 8000 Aircraft Achieves Entry-into-Service

Bombardier recently announced that its Global 8000 business jet has officially entered service.

The company celebrated the announcement at its Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, with a special event attended by:

Bombardier employees

Government officials

Suppliers

Special guests

Media

Additionally, the first buyer of the Global 8000 aircraft Patrick Dovigi was presented with keys to the jet. Tom Cochrane, Canadian musician, performed to honor the event, presented by Rolling Stone Canada.

The Global 8000 is currently the fastest civil aircraft in the world at a top speed of Mach 0.95, surpassing its inaugural flight speed of Mach 0.94 in May 2025.

“Pride and excitement only begin to describe what the entry-into-service of the Global 8000 means for all 18,000 of us at Bombardier,” said Éric Martel, president and CEO, Bombardier.

Martel continued, “Every innovation and every detail of the Global 8000 reflects the hard work, creativity and dedication of our teams. This revolutionary aircraft is redefining the business aviation landscape with its innovative design, signature smooth ride, unmatched performance and a promise fulfilled to our customers.”

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the rigor and dedication of our talented employees and suppliers who have collectively enabled our Global 8000 to set the new standard for speed, range and cabin comfort in the industry,” said Stephen McCullough, senior vice president, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier.

McCullough added, “This is truly an historic moment for Bombardier, our suppliers and the thousands of dedicated professionals who have brought a no-compromise attitude to this project every single day. Their commitment and dedication underscores everything we do at Bombardier – pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Milestones for the Global 8000

The Global 8000 aircraft has achieved several milestones in 2025, such as:

Completing its flight-test program

Reaching a top speed of Mach 0.95

Achieving the lowest cabin altitude in production of 2,691 ft. at 41,000 ft.

Receiving Transport Canada Type Certification this

The Bombardier Global 8000 is pending certification by:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Features of the Global 8000

This ultra-fast business jet has features like: