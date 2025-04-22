Gogo Brazil Signs First Gogo Galileo HDX Customer in Brazil

Gogo has confirmed JBJ Participacoes LTDA (JBJ Agropecuária) as the first customer for Gogo Galileo HDX in South America.

With the installation complete, the Brazil-based farming corporation can, for the first time, optimize high-speed broadband delivered by the compact, electronically steered antenna (ESA) which links with the Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

The terminal, which includes the Gogo Galileo half-duplex ESA and Gogo AVANCE SCS, is complemented by the Gogo Vision 360 service for connectivity and inflight entertainment on the previously unconnected aircraft.

The Gogo Galileo system also augments crew flight plan preparations, enables improved inflight weather monitoring and supports the collection, aggregation and analysis of operational data in real time.

“We regularly fly across Brazil and South America, so we immediately saw the value of adding the Gogo Galileo HDX connectivity system to our aircraft. With the system installed, we can stay productive, keep in touch with our farms and follow the latest relevant industry news, enabling us to make more informed commercial decisions during our extensive trips,” says José Batista Júnior, CEO, JBJ Agropecuária.

He continued, “Knowing that the crew’s operational capabilities will be strengthened will make our flight department more operationally and financially efficient, and we’re especially pleased to have access to Gogo’s human customer support and local presence in Brazil.”

The Brazilian MRO, TAM Aviação Executiva modified the Embraer Phenom 300E under a supplemental type certificate (STC) developed by Atlas Air Service in Germany. The STC approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to be subsequently validated for certification by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for the Brazilian market.

“Gogo Galileo HDX is perfectly sized for the Phenom 300E, and we’re delighted we can provide a solution that has, until now, not been available for the South American market. JBJ Agropecuária now receives uninterrupted, reliable connectivity, which adds value to their business and their asset,” says Ewerton Libanio, managing director, Gogo Brazil.

Libanio added, “This is the first time we’ve worked with JBJ Agropecuária. Their immediate interest indicates that the broad suite of Gogo products and services is a welcome addition to the South American market.”

Discussions about installing the Gogo Galileo offering on other aircraft in the JBJ Agropecuária fleet are currently underway, in addition to advanced talks with other South American operators.

This first customer announcement demonstrates the value the recent Gogo acquisition of Satcom Direct brings to the South American business aviation sector. It aims to simplify access for business aviation owners and operators, as well as military and government customers, to a portfolio of high-speed broadband solutions from a single local resource that understands the needs of the South American market.