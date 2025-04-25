Second in Command Consulting to Represent AMFIL’s WinMS Wire Testing Technology in Business Aviation

Second in Command Consulting, a new strategic advisory firm specializing in aerospace and defense, is officially launching operations with its inaugural client, AMFIL Aviation Consulting.

Founded by industry veteran Marc Ayala, Second in Command Consulting was established to help aerospace innovators identify growth opportunities, navigate operational complexity and bring technologies to new sectors. Its first engagement is a formal agreement with AMFIL, an exclusive military distributor of the WinMS system, to represent the product line in business aviation.

“We launched Second in Command to bridge the gap between innovation and execution,” said Marc Ayala, president and founder.

Ayala continued, “Partnering with AMFIL to introduce WinMS to business aviation is the perfect example of that mission. This technology has already transformed military maintenance practices, and now, we’re bringing those same benefits to operators looking for smarter, safer, and more cost-effective ways to manage aircraft wiring.”

WinMS is a system for detecting, diagnosing and monitoring wire faults, before failure occurs. Originally designed for defense applications, it delivers predictive diagnostics that shift maintenance from reactive to proactive, reducing AOG events, lowering costs and enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to be Second in Command’s inaugural client and to partner with Marc to expand WinMS into the business aviation space,” said David Clark, CEO of AMFIL.,“Marc brings unmatched credibility in avionics and operations, and his insight into the needs of private operators, charter providers, and MROs makes him the ideal partner to lead this effort.”

As AMFIL continues to serve military clients, Second in Command Consulting will focus on business aviation, introducing WinMS to private aircraft owners, charter providers, OEMs and maintenance organizations seeking next-gen solutions for wire integrity management.