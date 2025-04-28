Automatic Coax & Cable Joins Forces with Second in Command Consulting

Second in Command Consulting has announced its newest client partnership with Automatic Coax & Cable.

As part of this collaboration, Second in Command will provide strategic guidance and market development support to position Automatic Coax & Cable for growth in the aerospace and defense sectors.

“Automatic Coax & Cable is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, quality-driven company we love to support,” said Marc Ayala, president and founder of Second in Command Consulting.

Ayala continued, “Their products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, which are critical in the aviation and defense environments they serve. We’re excited to help expand their reach and build new relationships in key markets.”

Automatic Coax & Cable delivers complex wiring solutions for applications like avionics, ground systems and tactical communications. The partnership with Second in Command Consulting will focus on growth strategy, sales enablement and accelerating exposure to OEMs, integrators and key program decision-makers.

“We’re excited to partner with Marc and the Second in Command team to take our business to the next level,” said John Egger, general manager of Automatic Coax & Cable.

Egger added, “Marc’s deep understanding of the industry and his extensive network are already proving invaluable. We’re confident this partnership will help us reach more of the customers who depend on performance, precision and reliability.”

