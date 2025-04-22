Embraer to Use 8tree’s dentCHECK for Maintenance Operations in Nashville

8tree has announced the integration of 8tree’s dentCHECK tool into Embraer’s aircraft maintenance services in Nashville. This tool aims to elevate the efficiency and accuracy of dent and surface inspection across Embraer’s commercial and executive jet fleets.

“We are pleased to partner with 8tree to keep adopting the best-in-class tools to support our customers. We expect that dentCHECK will help us to optimize even more the efficiency of our maintenance operations in Nashville”, says Frank Stevens, vice president of global MRO centers for Embraer Services & Support.

dentCHECK is a handheld-portable, wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated augmented reality, purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry. It delivers real-time ‘go/no-go’ answers at the push of a button, reducing inspection and reporting times compared to traditional methods.

By incorporating dentCHECK into its maintenance processes, Embraer enhances its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that minimize aircraft downtime and optimize operational efficiency. This initiative aligns with Embraer’s dedication to innovation and customer support services.

CEO of 8tree Arun Chhabra commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Embraer in bringing dentCHECK's efficiency and precision to their maintenance services. This partnership underscores our shared vision of leveraging technology to enhance aviation maintenance operations and deliver superior value to operators worldwide."

The integration of dentCHECK into Embraer's maintenance toolkit is set to commence immediately, with training and implementation phases planned for adoption across Embraer's global service centers.