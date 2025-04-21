Veryon to Exhibit Aviation Maintenance Platform at the 2025 NBAA Maintenance Conference

Veryon recently announced its upcoming attendance at the 2025 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Maintenance Conference taking place in Columbus, OH, from April 29 to May 1.

The company will exhibit at booth #314, where attendees can explore the power of Veryon Tracking, a fully integrated maintenance platform for the business aviation sector.

Veryon will offer live product demonstrations and host its “AMA Hot Seat Challenge,” an interactive experience where participants can test their maintenance knowledge, win giveaways and receive a complimentary copy of the company’s new eBook, “Hot Takes on Aircraft Maintenance Tracking: Stay Compliant, Predictive, and Efficient.”

During the event, Veryon will showcase Veryon Tracking, its all-in-one tracking platform, which consists of four fully integrated modules: Maintenance Tracking, Inventory Management, Flight Operations and Work Center. With Veryon Tracking, users can access tools that streamline and improve aircraft management and maintenance by offering real-time data visibility across all departments.

"At Veryon, innovation isn’t just part of our product roadmap—it’s our promise to customers," said Bethany Little, CEO of Veryon, "We're excited to demonstrate how Veryon Tracking and the advent of AI-powered, predictive maintenance can revolutionize operations for aviation professionals."

With Veryon Tracking, operators can manage individual aircraft or entire fleets. Intuitive dashboards provide visibility into aircraft status, digital logbooks simplify compliance and one-click access to technical publications ensures maintenance teams have the critical data they need.

Veryon will also lead an educational panel at the conference: “Emerging Technologies in Business Aviation: Paving the Way for Predictive Maintenance and Digital Transformation.” The panel will take place at 1:30-2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 30, in room A123.

Panelists from Veryon, FlyExclusive and Four Corners Aviation will explore how artificial intelligence, mobile-first workflows and digital systems integration are transforming business aviation. Attendees will gain practical strategies for implementing predictive maintenance, overcoming digital adoption challenges and preparing for the next wave of innovation in maintenance operations.