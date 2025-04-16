Marley Engineered Products Highlights Infrared Heaters for Aircraft Hangars

Marley Engineered Products, Inc. highlights its expanded line of infrared radiant heaters.

These heaters help to maintain optimal working conditions in aircraft maintenance and storage environments, blending into the critical infrastructure while providing warmth.

Marley Engineered Products' infrared radiant heaters are engineered to enhance a space’s visual appeal.Their designs accommodate various mounting needs, whether on the wall, ceiling or integrated into aircraft hangars architectural framework.

Marley Engineered Products' Thermazone series heaters also operate silently. With no moving parts or fans, these heaters deliver warmth quietly, so they work in sensitive aircraft maintenance environments.

The advanced infrared heating technology keeps aircraft hangars comfortable without the need for a warm-up period.

The Thermazone flagship model provides clean and energy-efficient heat without the need for ventilation. With its energy conversion rate, Thermazone heaters deliver warmth without producing combustible emissions, flames or noxious gases. The absence of moving parts or bulbs ensures maintenance-free operation throughout the heater's lifespan.

The Thermazone Thin offers a slimmer design that provides targeted heating solutions for smaller aircraft maintenance spaces. This model provides more heat per square inch and comes in two color options. The slim cove design enhances aesthetic appeal and extends the usable space for technicians and mechanics throughout cooler nights and seasons, allowing for year-round work.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the FRP & FRS infrared heaters from Marley Engineered Products deliver concentrated infrared heating that works for total or spot heating, snow melting and enhancing safety and comfort.

Whether warming critical maintenance zones or providing consistent heat near large hangar doors, the FRP & FRS series heaters ensure efficient heat delivery tailored to aerospace maintenance needs.

Now agency-listed for recessed applications, Marley Engineered Products FRP & FRS infrared heaters can be recessed completely into a hangar ceiling. The accessory trim kit allows infrared heat to be used without the consequence of wind or cold air adversely affecting the heaters.

Marley Engineered Products heaters also offer advanced controls, allowing users to manage heating zones critical to aircraft maintenance and personnel comfort. With customizable options, these controls enhance the performance of the infrared heaters.

Infrared heating from Marley Engineered Products is an energy-efficient and eco-friendly solution. Electric heat produces no emissions, contributing to improved air quality and a reduced carbon footprint. The heaters range from mid-80% to high-90% efficiency, with some models tailored to meet the specific heating challenges of aircraft maintenance environments.