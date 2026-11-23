London Luton Airport has launched a fully pooled electric ground support equipment (eGSE) fleet in partnership with TCR, replacing diesel-powered equipment with electric alternatives available to all airline ground handlers operating at the airport.

The fleet includes 44 belt loaders, 22 pushback vehicles, 74 sets of passenger boarding stairs and 35 mobile batteries. The equipment supports baggage handling, aircraft towing and passenger boarding operations.

Rather than relying on traditional fixed charging infrastructure, the airport is using a mobile charging solution that allows equipment to be charged on aircraft stands without extensive electrical infrastructure upgrades or disruptive construction.

The rollout follows trials conducted across five aircraft stands in 2025, during which the airport evaluated battery range, charging requirements and operational reliability.

Luton has operated a GSE pooling model for nearly a decade, allowing multiple ground handlers to share equipment and reduce the number of vehicles required on the ramp. The latest investment extends that approach to electrification.

According to the airport, the transition is expected to reduce ground noise, operating costs and carbon emissions while improving aircraft turnaround efficiency.

Kristof Philips, CEO of TCR Airport Solutions, said the project demonstrates how equipment, charging infrastructure and operational processes can be integrated into a single system.

The initiative is part of the airport's broader decarbonization strategy, which also includes a new solar farm scheduled to begin generating electricity in March 2027.