Textron Inc. announced Nov. 18 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Industrial segment to an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management for $1.2 billion.

The transaction includes Textron Specialized Vehicles, which encompasses the company's ground support equipment brands TUG Technologies, Douglas Equipment, Premier and Safeaero.

The sale also includes Kautex, an automotive systems manufacturer, as well as several other specialized vehicle and equipment brands, including E-Z-GO, Cushman, Jacobsen and Ransomes.

“Today’s agreement is a defining milestone which will establish Textron as a premier, pure-play aerospace and defense company,” said Lisa M. Atherton, chief executive officer of Textron.

Following the divestiture, Textron will focus on its three core businesses: Textron Aviation, Bell and Textron Systems.

Textron expects to receive approximately $1.1 billion in net proceeds after taxes and transaction-related expenses.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The announcement did not detail plans for the future structure or operations of the ground support equipment business.