Textron GSE Supports Special Olympics Airlift With Ground Support Equipment

Textron Ground Support Equipment (GSE), a Textron Inc. company, is supporting the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift by providing ground support equipment to help transport athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

The company is supplying 16 baggage and cargo tractors at St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field (KSTP) in Minnesota, where athletes and their families will arrive for the event. The fleet includes 14 TUG M1A tractors and two TUG MT tractors, which will be used to move aircraft, baggage and materials during airlift operations.

Organized by Textron Aviation, the Special Olympics Airlift is the world's largest peacetime airlift and brings together volunteer pilots, aircraft owners, aviation companies and support organizations to transport athletes and coaches from across the United States. The mission helps eliminate financial and logistical barriers to participation in the USA Games.

This year's airlift will take place June 19 and June 27. Aircraft are expected to arrive or depart every three minutes as participants travel to and from the Twin Cities.

"Textron GSE is honored to partner with Textron Aviation to help hundreds of deserving athletes travel to and from the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, so that they can enjoy the hard-won opportunity to show their talents and shine in competition," said Tony LaCorte, senior director of operations for Textron GSE.

Since its inception in 1987, the Special Olympics Airlift has transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches. The event relies on hundreds of volunteers who donate aircraft, time and expertise to support Special Olympics athletes nationwide.

Textron Aviation has also launched a fundraising campaign to support travel and operational needs associated with the airlift and the athletes' journey to the USA Games.