Flux Power Introduces New Battery Safety Technology for Airport GSE

Flux Power has announced new battery safety and fleet management technologies designed to improve the operation of lithium-ion-powered ground support equipment (GSE).

The company is adding integrated gas detection technology to its airport GSE battery lines. The system continuously monitors conditions inside the battery and communicates with its battery management system to identify potential thermal events.

If a potential thermal event is detected, the system can alert a connected vehicle and automatically shut down power. Batteries equipped with Flux Power's SkyVOX telematics can also transmit alerts to the company's SkyEMS fleet management platform, providing operators with real-time information.

Developed in collaboration with a major airline, the technology was recently demonstrated at Flux Power's headquarters in Vista, California. Initial shipments are expected in the first quarter of 2027, beginning with an airline customer. The company also plans to offer a retrofit program for batteries already in service.

Flux Power also announced enhancements to its SkyVOX telematics system, including battery location tracking and charging alerts. The updated system uses external cellular and GPS antennas to maintain connectivity when batteries are installed inside metal equipment compartments.

The improvements are intended to help fleet managers locate equipment, monitor battery charge levels and reduce operational disruptions associated with depleted batteries.

Shipments of the updated SkyVOX system are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company also introduced two new configurations of its S24 lithium-ion battery platform for material handling equipment.