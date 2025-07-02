Flux Power Secures $2M+ Purchase Order from North American Airline for G80 Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

Flux Power Holdings Inc., a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, announced it has received a significant purchase order from a major U.S. airline for 120 units of its newly redesigned G80-420 lithium-ion battery packs.

The $2-million+ order will be delivered throughout the entirety of 2025, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to operational efficiency, sustainability, and next-gen fleet readiness.

This order comes at a time when airport operations are rapidly transitioning to data-enabled, zero-emission equipment. Despite headwinds from shifting trade policies and economic pressures, forward-looking organizations are prioritizing smart infrastructure investments that deliver measurable, long-term value.

“This order reflects the accelerating momentum behind electrification in ground support operations,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power. “It’s not just about replacing legacy systems, it’s about building a new energy foundation that’s intelligent, modular, and built to evolve alongside our customers’ needs.”

The order was secured through close collaboration with Averest, a longtime Flux Power channel partner and a key player in the GSE space. With a deep understanding of airport fleet challenges and a track record of operational execution, Averest has been instrumental in scaling lithium-ion deployments across high-volume airport environments.

“At Averest, we’re proud to work alongside Flux Power in delivering high-performance energy systems to our aviation customers,” said Jeff Barrett, President of Averest. “This order is a testament to what’s possible when two companies align on innovation, reliability, and long-term value. We're excited to continue building that future, one fleet at a time.”

At the center of the order is Flux Power’s next-generation G80-420, engineered for high-intensity GSE applications like baggage tractors and belt loaders. Its modular architecture allows for fast field service, reduced downtime, and simplified logistics. Embedded telematics and diagnostics deliver real-time insights, predictive maintenance alerts, and data-driven optimization, key tools in driving both performance and cost savings.

The G80-420 reflects Flux Power’s broader strategy of integrating intelligence, adaptability, and serviceability into every layer of its energy platform.