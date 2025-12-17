Flux Power Secures Additional $3.6 Million in eGSE Orders From Airline Customer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. has secured more than $3.6 million in additional purchase orders to support a long-standing airline customer ranked among the top 10 carriers in North America.

The new orders extend an existing relationship and reflect continued deployment of Flux Power’s lithium-ion energy storage solutions across airport ground operations. The company said the repeat business underscores the performance and reliability of its electric ground support equipment (eGSE) solutions in mission-critical airport environments.

“Our customers count on us to deliver high-quality intelligent energy systems that improve reliability, streamline operations, and support long-term sustainability goals,” said Jeff Mason, chief operating officer of Flux Power. “These orders highlight the value of our technology and the confidence the aviation market has in our solutions.”

The latest purchases support the use of Flux Power lithium-ion batteries across a range of ground support equipment, including baggage tractors, belt loaders, aircraft pushback tractors, and other airside assets. The systems incorporate real-time telemetry, advanced battery management, and predictive maintenance capabilities designed to improve fleet visibility and lifecycle planning.

Jeff Barrett, president of Averest, said the orders reflect the industry’s growing shift toward data-driven electric power solutions for airport operations. “Flux Power is positioned to deliver consistent quality, and we will continue to provide operational support to our aviation customers,” he said.

Flux Power said it continues to invest in product innovation, certifications, and cloud-based energy intelligence as airlines and ground service providers seek to reduce downtime, improve operational efficiency, and meet sustainability objectives.