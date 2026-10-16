Oshkosh AeroTech to Showcase Electric Towbarless Tractors at NBAA-BACE

Oshkosh AeroTech will showcase three models from its LEKTRO electric towbarless aircraft tractor lineup at the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Oct. 20–22 in Las Vegas.

The company will display its LEKTRO 86, 87 and 88i models, designed to support aircraft movements in hangars, on ramps and in other ground handling environments. The all-electric tractors provide zero tailpipe emissions and eliminate the need for conventional towbars.

“Business aviation operators need equipment they can count on to perform reliably in demanding ramp environments,” said Jack Bermingham, vice president and general manager of Oshkosh AeroTech's Ground Support Equipment business. “Across our aviation portfolio, we're focused on delivering proven equipment and comprehensive support throughout the product lifecycle while continuing to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The LEKTRO 86 is designed for aircraft weighing up to 40,000 pounds. Its compact footprint and tight turning radius make it suitable for maneuvering aircraft in confined hangars and busy flightlines.

The LEKTRO 87 accommodates aircraft weighing up to 85,000 pounds and is designed for indoor and outdoor operations, providing flexibility for positioning midsized business jets.

The larger LEKTRO 88i can handle aircraft weighing up to 120,000 pounds on a 3% grade. Its towbarless capture system and maneuverability are intended for high-utilization operations at fixed-base operators (FBOs) and other aviation facilities.

In addition to its convention center exhibit, Oshkosh AeroTech will serve as the official tow partner for the NBAA Aircraft Connection at Henderson Executive Airport.

Three LEKTRO 88i tractors, an extended-length LEKTRO 86 and a LEKTRO 89, capable of towing aircraft weighing up to 280,000 pounds, will support aircraft movements during the event.

Oshkosh AeroTech said its LEKTRO product line is supported by the company's broader ground support equipment portfolio, including parts, maintenance, technical expertise and aftermarket services designed to maximize equipment uptime throughout its operating life.

The tractors will be displayed at booth 4345 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, with additional equipment operating at Henderson Executive Airport.