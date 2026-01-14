Oshkosh AeroTech Delivers 7,000th LEKTRO Towbarless Tractor to Atlantic Aviation

Oshkosh AeroTech has delivered the 7,000th unit in its LEKTRO towbarless aircraft tractor product line, marking a milestone in the brand’s eight-decade history of electric ground support equipment. The milestone unit, a LEKTRO 88i, was delivered to Atlantic Aviation at its Miami-Opa Locka facility.

The delivery follows the LEKTRO product line’s 80th anniversary in 2025 and reflects Oshkosh AeroTech’s continued investment in purpose-built, electric solutions for modern ramp operations. Since its founding in 1945, LEKTRO has become one of the aviation industry’s most widely recognized manufacturers of electric towbarless tractors, with equipment operating at FBOs, commercial airports, OEM facilities, and military installations worldwide.

The LEKTRO 88i is designed for quiet, zero-emissions aircraft handling and features precise electric drive control, robust battery capacity, and an operator-focused layout intended to support consistent handling across multiple aircraft types in high-activity ramp environments.

“Reaching 7,000 LEKTRO units is a testament to decades of customer trust and our team’s commitment to continuous advancement,” said Ranjit Nair, president of Oshkosh AeroTech. “Coming off the product line’s 80th anniversary, this milestone reinforces LEKTRO’s long-standing role in supporting safe, efficient, and increasingly sustainable ground operations.”

Atlantic Aviation leaders highlighted the role LEKTRO equipment has played in standardizing safety and reliability across its network.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do, and LEKTRO tractors have been a key contributor to that standard,” said Tim Bannon, chief operating officer at Atlantic Aviation. “Their ongoing focus on quality and innovation supports our commitment to delivering consistent, high-performance ground operations for our customers.”

As part of Oshkosh AeroTech’s broader portfolio, the LEKTRO brand is supported by expanded capabilities that include airport services, gate equipment, electric GSE, connected monitoring through the iOPS Intelligent Monitoring System, and emerging autonomous and robotics platforms.

The LEKTRO 88i and other LEKTRO models continue to be deployed as part of long-term electrification and efficiency strategies at airports and FBOs across North America, Europe, and Asia.