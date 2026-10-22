Tronair Introduces Eagle EJP-12X Electric Towbarless Tug

Tronair has introduced the Eagle EJP-12X electric towbarless tug, designed for pushback and repositioning of business jets and regional aircraft weighing up to 125,000 pounds maximum takeoff weight (MTOW).

Building on the company's EJP-12 platform, the new model features a more compact footprint, improved maneuverability and expanded battery options. The tug is designed for all-weather operations and incorporates permanent magnet AC (PMAC) drive motors for propulsion.

The EJP-12X offers zero-degree turning capability, allowing operators to maneuver aircraft in confined ramp and hangar environments. According to Tronair, the design can provide up to four additional feet of usable aircraft parking space compared with some competing models.

Battery options include lead-acid, lithium and extended-range lithium configurations. An optional onboard SAE J1772 charger is also available. The lithium configurations are designed to extend operating time while reducing routine battery maintenance requirements.

Additional features include improved access to service points, an operator interface designed to simplify training, oversteer protection and creep mode for controlled low-speed movements. The tug carries a three-year warranty.

"When developing the EJP-12X, we focused on what operators tell us is non-negotiable in their operations: extreme reliability, all-weather performance, low maintenance and ease of repair," said Nate Bender, product manager at Tronair.

The EJP-12X is being showcased at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place Oct. 20–22 in Las Vegas.