Ground support equipment manufacturer GS has delivered electric baggage tractors and lithium-ion forklifts to Zhuhai Jinwan International Airport in China as the airport expands its ground handling capabilities.

The equipment, delivered in multiple batches, includes TB30N electric baggage tractors and 5-ton lithium-ion forklifts. The vehicles will support baggage transport, cargo handling and other airport ground operations.

The TB30N features a CATL lithium battery and thermal management system designed to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 30 to 60 degrees Celsius. Safety features include battery fire suppression and a tow-pin anti-disengagement device, while shock absorbers on both axles are designed to improve operating stability.

The forklifts will support loading, unloading and material handling activities in cargo terminals and baggage handling areas.

Following delivery, GS personnel provided training for ground handling staff covering equipment operation, routine inspections, maintenance and safety procedures.

The deployment comes as Zhuhai Jinwan International Airport prepares to bring its second terminal into operation, expanding capacity at the airport in China's Greater Bay Area.