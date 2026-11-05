Shire's Electric Tow Tractor Combines Equipment Towing and Crew Transport

Belgian ground support equipment manufacturer Shire has introduced the TT22e-DC, a double-cab electric tow tractor designed to combine equipment towing and personnel transport in a single vehicle.

The tractor accommodates up to five people in a forward-facing cabin and offers a maximum towing capacity of 25 tonnes. It can transport baggage trailers, ground power units and mobile aircraft stairs while carrying ground handling, cleaning or technical personnel between aircraft stands.

Six TT22e-DC units have been delivered to GSE provider TCR and are operating with ground handler Alyzia at Brussels Airport.

The tractor features an 80V lithium-ion battery system, a 25-kW electric drivetrain and a maximum travel speed of 25 km/h. Its purpose-built electric design is intended to reduce maintenance requirements and improve fleet efficiency.

The TT22e-DC also incorporates Shire's CentralHub connectivity platform, which provides remote diagnostics, equipment monitoring and fleet performance data. The system supports remote software updates and allows operators to monitor vehicle utilization and technical condition.

By combining crew transportation and towing capabilities, the tractor is designed to reduce the number of separate vehicles required for ground operations, potentially simplifying fleet management and reducing apron congestion.

The TT22e-DC joins Shire's existing range of electric baggage and cargo tractors, including the TT22e, TT30e and TT40e.