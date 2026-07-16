Textron GSE Unveils Next-Generation TUG MX4 Electric Baggage Tractor

Textron Ground Support Equipment has introduced the TUG MX4, a next-generation lithium-electric baggage tractor designed to improve ramp efficiency, reduce maintenance requirements, and support future technology integration.

Developed with extensive input from airlines, cargo operators, and ground handlers, the TUG MX4 was engineered to address day-to-day operational challenges while providing a platform that can evolve alongside changing airport requirements. The tractor features simplified operator controls, a tight turning radius, electronically assisted service brakes, an electronic parking brake, and inching controls for precise low-speed maneuvering at aircraft gates.

Built for demanding ramp environments, the TUG MX4 uses a unibody steel frame with reinforced body plating and a heavy-duty bumper designed to withstand daily wear and tear.

Powering the vehicle is an 80-volt lithium-ion direct-drive system that builds on TUG's experience with eight generations of 80-volt electric tractors. The system eliminates traditional hydraulic components, reducing maintenance while improving energy efficiency, reliability, and serviceability. The simplified architecture is also intended to support future electronic systems and autonomous capabilities.

The baggage tractor has a top speed of 15 mph and can tow up to 20,000 pounds at 8 mph on grades of up to 9%, or as much as 60,000 pounds on level ground. Flexible charging options, including interchangeable charging ports and optional onboard chargers, are designed to accommodate varying stages of airport electrification.

The TUG MX4 also incorporates a range of standard and optional safety features, including an electronic parking brake, amber operational beacon, state-of-charge indicator, work lights, enhanced visibility features, and operator protection elements.

"Designed with extensive input from our customers, the TUG MX4 represents a complete rethink of the legacy baggage tractor," said Tony LaCorte, senior director of operations for Textron GSE. "It combines durability, simplified systems and lithium performance into a platform that's also ready for what's coming next."

LaCorte added that the tractor was designed to accommodate future advancements, including autonomous functionality and emerging operational and safety technologies, allowing operators to add new capabilities over time rather than replace equipment outright.