AeroGround and Lufthansa Sign Long-Term Contract

The Munich Airport subsidiary AeroGround and Lufthansa have signed a new, long-term handling agreement, including apron aircraft and baggage handling, aircraft loading supervision (ALS), freight transport, fresh water/toilet services, and the transport of passengers and crew.

Several additional services, such as a service level agreement to ensure handling quality, are also included in the contract, which is retroactive from November 1, 2024, and ends on October 31, 2031.



Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport: “We are delighted that AeroGround will continue to handle Lufthansa's continental and intercontinental fleet at Munich Airport. This reinforces our long-standing system partnership with Lufthansa and forms the basis for a strong future for the Munich hub.”



“AeroGround is an important partner for us in ensuring stable flight operations. The punctuality and regularity of our flights contribute significantly to customer satisfaction. Our goal is to provide our passengers with a first-class travel experience at all times. We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Munich Airport with this new contract,” said Heiko Reitz, Lufthansa Hub Manager Munich.



“The comprehensive agreement forms the stable backbone of our business activities, creates a reliable foundation for the coming years, and contributes significantly to securing jobs. A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved - especially our employees, who ensure stable handling operations,” said David Konradi, Managing Director of AeroGround.