dnata Reports Lower Ground Handling Volumes Amid Regional Disruptions

dnata reported declines in aircraft handling and cargo volumes during the first half of its 2026-27 financial year, as regional conflict and reduced airline activity affected operations across the United Arab Emirates and broader Gulf region.

The aviation services provider reported revenue of $3 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30, down 7% from the same period last year. Profit before tax fell 51% to $112 million.

Airport operations, including ground and cargo handling, remained dnata's largest revenue contributor at $1.5 billion, a 3% decline year over year.

Across its global network, dnata handled 414,012 aircraft turns, down 8%, while cargo volumes decreased 6% to 1.49 million tonnes. Growth in international operations helped offset reduced activity at its UAE hub.

Despite the challenging operating environment, dnata continued expanding its ground handling and cargo capabilities. The company secured a seven-year ground handling license at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and signed a cargo partnership with Silk Way Group in Singapore.

The company also invested in operational technology, including automated aircraft approach systems in Dubai and autonomous tractor trials in Europe and Asia.

Additional investments included a new integrated cargo command center in Dubai and plans for a $21 million cargo facility at Western Sydney International Airport. dnata also commissioned a $27 million logistics facility in Dubai South.

Parent company Emirates Group reported a 66% decline in half-year profit before tax to $1.1 billion, citing regional airspace disruptions and sharply higher fuel costs.

The group said it remains focused on expanding operational capabilities while managing geopolitical uncertainty and cost pressures.