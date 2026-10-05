dnata Shares Lessons From Automation Ramp-Up at Schiphol

The challenging ramp-up of dnata’s highly automated cargo facility at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol provided the ground handler with lessons about technology implementation, operational readiness and the importance of managing change alongside automation.

Speaking at Aviation Connect in Athens, dnata Chief Cargo Officer Guillaume Crozier discussed the company’s experience bringing dnata Cargo City Amsterdam into operation and the challenges of simultaneously ramping up cargo volumes, systems and personnel.

The 61,000-square-meter facility opened in July 2025 following an investment of more than $70 million. Designed as a highly automated cargo operation, it incorporates automated storage and retrieval systems, automated guided vehicles, elevated transfer vehicles, smart gates and an integrated warehouse management system.

Crozier said one of the primary lessons from the facility’s early operational challenges was the need to carefully manage the pace at which new technologies are introduced.

Implementing multiple technologies simultaneously can make sense when designing an integrated automated operation, but a phased approach can reduce operational risk, particularly when technologies are being deployed at a new scale or in new combinations.

Automated guided vehicles, for example, require operators to understand how cargo and traffic flows will interact with the equipment before moving to full-scale implementation.

The experience also highlighted the value of extensive simulation before a new automated facility goes live. Crozier said organizations should establish the necessary data infrastructure from the beginning so operators have visibility into performance and can quickly identify problems.

During the facility’s initial ramp-up, limited data visibility made it more difficult for dnata to understand exactly what was happening across the operation. The company subsequently used operational dashboards and clearly defined key performance indicators to support decision-making as operations stabilized.

Contingency planning was another lesson.

Major automation projects should allow enough time to accommodate unexpected setbacks rather than relying on compressed implementation schedules, according to Crozier. Employee training and change management also need to be incorporated into the process as workers adjust to new technologies and operating procedures.

Local expertise remains important as well, since operating requirements and conditions can vary significantly from one market to another.

The Schiphol facility was designed to reduce manual handling while improving efficiency, safety and scalability. Its systems include automated storage and retrieval capacity for up to 2,500 pallets, a separate unit load device storage system served by four elevated transfer vehicles and seven intelligent automated guided vehicles for ULD movement.

Following its early challenges, dnata said the facility is now operating smoothly.

The experience comes as cargo handlers increasingly turn to automation to improve efficiency and address labor constraints. For dnata, the Schiphol ramp-up demonstrated that realizing those benefits requires more than installing new technology. Data visibility, employee preparation, operational simulation, contingency planning and the pace of implementation can be just as important to a successful deployment.