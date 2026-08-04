Cargo Market Holds Firm as Airfreight Rates Signal Steady Demand for Ground Operations

Global airfreight rates are showing signs of stabilizing after several weeks of declines, offering another indication that cargo activity remains healthy despite seasonal fluctuations and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

According to the latest data from TAC Index's Baltic Air Freight Index (BAI00), the global index rose 1.3 percent during the week ending Aug. 3, snapping a five-week streak of declining rates. Even after the recent pullback, worldwide airfreight rates remain 19.6 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

For cargo airlines, airports and ground handling providers, the data suggests freight demand continues to support strong operational activity even as additional capacity enters the market during the busy summer travel season.

According to TAC Index, much of the recent downward pressure on rates has been attributed to increased passenger bellyhold capacity, which expands available cargo space as airlines operate larger summer schedules. At the same time, carriers appear better prepared to manage supply chain disruptions than they were earlier this year, helping keep the market relatively stable despite renewed conflict in the Middle East and higher jet fuel prices.

TAC data also shows diverging conditions across major trade lanes.

Rates on Asia-Europe lanes continued to soften, particularly from China, where demand has slowed following changes to the European Union's de minimis import rules. In contrast, Transpacific routes strengthened, with higher pricing from Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea to the United States pointing to continued demand across North American cargo gateways.

For ground handlers, those regional shifts can translate into changing workload patterns as cargo volumes move between international hubs and airlines adjust capacity to match demand.

The latest TAC figures show European outbound markets generally strengthened, particularly from Frankfurt, where the outbound index surged nearly 20 percent week over week. London Heathrow moved in the opposite direction, with rates falling after recent increases tied to Middle East capacity constraints. In the United States, outbound pricing also strengthened on many routes to Europe, Asia and South America, with Chicago recording a notable week-over-week increase.

Although pricing varies by trade lane, the broader trend remains positive. Just one week earlier, global airfreight rates had fallen for a fifth consecutive week but still stood nearly 17 percent above year-ago levels, underscoring the resilience of the cargo market despite seasonal softening.

For cargo handling operations, the sustained strength in airfreight rates suggests cargo demand has remained resilient, supporting steady activity across airline cargo networks. That, in turn, supports continued demand for warehouse operations, ULD management, aircraft loading and unloading, ramp services, and specialized cargo handling, even as the mix of freight shifts among regions.

While cargo markets are unlikely to avoid short-term volatility driven by fuel prices, geopolitical events and trade policy, current pricing trends indicate the industry's operational tempo remains considerably stronger than it was a year ago.

The Baltic Air Freight Index, published by TAC Index, tracks spot and contract air cargo rates across major global trade lanes and is widely used as a benchmark for global air cargo pricing.