HiSERV Opens New Airside GSE Workshop at Copenhagen Airport

HiSERV has opened a new 650-square-meter ground support equipment workshop at Copenhagen Airport, expanding its maintenance capabilities as demand for its services grows in Denmark.

The facility began operations Nov. 1 and is located in the airport's cargo area, with direct airside access from the apron. The location allows customers to bring equipment directly to the workshop from their airport operations.

The property owner invested approximately DKK 3 million in renovating the facility, which is staffed by a dedicated team of GSE maintenance specialists. HiSERV said the operation can expand to provide 24-hour service if customer demand warrants it.

The expansion follows the addition of seven customers in Copenhagen over the past year. HiSERV now supports more than 250 pieces of GSE at the airport, with electric equipment accounting for more than 90% of the fleet.

"The new workshop puts us right where our customers operate, and gives us the space to grow with them," said Rasmus Dyre, managing director of HiSERV Norway and Denmark. "With a fleet that is already more than 90 per cent electric, we want to be the driving force behind a cleaner, quieter apron in Copenhagen."

The new facility supports HiSERV's broader efforts to expand GSE maintenance services and support the transition to electric ground handling equipment.