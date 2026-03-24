HiSERV Expands Into North America With New GSE Leasing Platform

HiSERV has launched HiSERV North America, extending its global ground support equipment leasing platform into the United States and Canada as demand grows for flexible fleet financing and modernization support.

The new business will provide airlines, ground handlers and airport operators with leasing options for ground support equipment, including support for common-use GSE pooling models. HiSERV said the platform is intended to help customers modernize fleets, manage capital spending and accelerate adoption of electric and other next-generation equipment.

Backed by long-term institutional capital, HiSERV North America will focus on supporting multi-year fleet investment cycles and financing electric and low-emission GSE as airports and service providers pursue modernization and sustainability goals.

Roland Ueckert, CEO of HiSERV Group, said the expansion into North America is a natural step for the company’s global platform and reflects the size and sophistication of the region’s aviation market.

HiSERV North America will be led by Erin O’Donnell, who will serve as president and oversee the company’s operations and partnerships in the U.S. and Canada. Industry veteran Matt Weitzel has joined as vice president of sales and marketing, and David Farias will serve as director of sales.

The company said the launch marks an early step in building its North American asset base and customer relationships as airlines, airports and ground handlers continue investing in fleet renewal and infrastructure.