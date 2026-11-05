US-Bangla Airlines Plans $22 Million GSE Investment, 80 Electric Vehicles

US-Bangla Airlines plans to invest approximately $22 million to modernize its ground handling operations, including the addition of 146 ground support equipment (GSE) units and 80 electric vehicles at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The airline, which currently operates approximately 590 GSE units, expects to add the new equipment over the next three to four months. The investment will include aircraft pushback tractors, tow bars, baggage belt loaders and tractors, passenger boarding stairs, ground power units, air start units, catering trucks and water and lavatory service vehicles.

US-Bangla has already opened letters of credit worth $12 million toward the investment.

The carrier also plans to introduce 80 electric vehicles for ground operations at Dhaka airport, where work to establish the necessary charging infrastructure is underway. The initiative is intended to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while supporting Bangladesh's broader aviation modernization efforts.

The investment comes as US-Bangla expands its aircraft fleet and international network. The airline currently operates 25 aircraft and plans to add 21 Boeing 737-series aircraft by December 2027. It is also developing ground support capabilities for planned regional hubs in Chattogram and Sylhet.