Signature Aviation and UrbanV Launch Ground Support Network for Advanced Air Mobility

Signature Aviation and UrbanV have formally launched a joint venture to develop ground support infrastructure for advanced air mobility (AAM) operations across the United States.

The Signature UrbanV Alliance (SUVA), announced Oct. 21 during NBAA-BACE 2026, will initially use existing Signature Aviation terminals to support electric aircraft operations, including charging, aircraft handling and passenger services.

As demand grows, the venture plans to expand into dedicated vertiports and other purpose-built facilities connecting airports with urban and regional destinations.

The network is intended to accommodate multiple aircraft manufacturers and operators, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and other emerging aircraft types.

Signature Aviation and UrbanV will work with airports, municipalities, aircraft manufacturers and infrastructure partners to identify potential locations and develop the technical and operational requirements needed to support future services.

The companies first announced plans for the joint venture in June 2025. The formal launch marks the next step toward establishing a connected ground infrastructure network for emerging aviation technologies.