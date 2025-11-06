Signature Aviation and UrbanLink Partner to Advance All-Electric Air Operations in Florida

Signature Aviation and UrbanLink Air Mobility have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore the expansion of all-electric air operations in Florida. The partnership will focus on developing infrastructure to support UrbanLink’s future fleet of BETA Technologies electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) aircraft at Signature Aviation’s network of private aviation terminals throughout the state.

As part of the agreement, both companies are also pursuing the establishment of UrbanLink’s operating and maintenance base at a South Florida airport.

“We are honored to partner with Signature, the world’s leading network of private aviation terminals, to expand our Florida network and establish our operations base at their location in South Florida,” said Ed Wegel, founder, chairman and CEO of UrbanLink. “Signature is already collaborating with BETA Technologies to explore the installation of charging infrastructure across its Florida locations, and our operating teams are working closely together on route development and base planning to ensure a seamless transition to all-electric air mobility.”

Wegel added that private aviation terminals will play a vital role in the early phases of UrbanLink’s operations. “The use of private aviation terminals is critical as we launch operations and await the build-out of vertiport infrastructure to support flight operations beyond existing airports. We will also be working closely with Signature on the planning and development of those vertiports,” he said.

Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on innovation and customer experience. “We’re always focused on creating exceptional experiences for our guests and elevating every moment of their journeys,” Lefebvre said. “This partnership showcases how our team is looking to the future to deliver those great experiences, and together with UrbanLink, we’re looking forward to growing the infrastructure and access for all-electric air mobility throughout the state of Florida.”

The collaboration between Signature Aviation and UrbanLink supports both companies’ sustainability goals and reflects growing interest in developing advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure across Florida.