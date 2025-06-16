UrbanV and Signature Aviation Joint Venture: Accelerating Advanced Air Mobility Infrastructure

UrbanV, a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, and Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, have signed a Joint Venture (JV) agreement to accelerate the development of vertiport networks across the U.S., with an initial focus on Florida, New York, California, and Texas.

This partnership unlocks strong synergies in the development of Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure in the United States and beyond.

The collaboration between UrbanV and Signature Aviation aims to lay the groundwork for a scalable AAM ecosystem by focusing on:

Economic Viability & Technical Feasibility Studies

The partnership will focus on evaluating the economic viability and technical feasibility of building and managing networks of vertiports in the identified U.S. markets and beyond. Studies will assess network planning, demand potential, infrastructure feasibility, operational integration and financial modeling to support vertiport site selection and deployment strategies.

Business Development & Ecosystem Creation Signature Aviation will integrate vertiports within its network of private aviation terminals and drive regulatory discussions. The JV will engage with potential vertiport sites and AAM operators, leveraging both companies’ industry connections to form strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating AAM adoption.



“This joint venture agreement is a major step in the development of AAM infrastructure for the United States,” said Carlo Tursi, CEO at UrbanV. “We have the ambition to become a major global operator of vertiport networks and we will pioneer the establishment of some of the first AAM routes. By leveraging UrbanV’s expertise in vertiport development and Signature Aviation’s established network of private aviation terminals, we are laying the foundations for seamless, efficient, and sustainable short-distance aerial transport in the United States.”

“Our partnership with UrbanV elevates our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and most importantly, our guests,” said Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Signature Aviation. "As we bring together our expertise, resources, and strategy, we’re focused on driving the adoption of advanced air mobility, while also establishing the safe, seamless, and efficient infrastructure needed for the development of vertiports."

With the rapid advancement of eVTOL technology and growing demand for efficient, sustainable urban transportation, UrbanV and Signature Aviation are at the forefront of transforming air mobility in the United States.