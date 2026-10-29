Air Greenland Establishes Ground Handling Subsidiary

Air Greenland has established a new subsidiary, Greenland Handling A/S, to consolidate its ground handling operations as the country prepares for increased air traffic and expanding airport infrastructure.

The company began operations Oct. 15 and employs more than 140 people across Nuuk, Ilulissat and Qaqortoq.

Greenland Handling is responsible for aircraft, passenger and cargo handling at airports in Nuuk and Ilulissat, along with passenger services in Qaqortoq, Sisimiut and Upernavik.

According to Air Greenland, the new organizational structure is intended to strengthen ground handling capabilities, support growing traffic volumes and establish a clearer separation between airline operations and ground services.

"We are in the midst of the biggest change to Greenland's aviation infrastructure in several decades," said Jacob Nitter Sørensen, CEO of Air Greenland Group. He noted that increasing traffic requires greater specialization and capacity in ground handling operations.

Kunuunnguaq H. Overgaard, who has held commercial and operational positions with Air Greenland for 16 years, will lead the new subsidiary.

Existing ground handling agreements will remain unchanged through the end of 2026, after which Greenland Handling will establish individual agreements with airline customers.

The move comes as Greenland continues developing its aviation infrastructure, including new international airports intended to improve connectivity and accommodate future traffic growth.