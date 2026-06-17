Aviator Airport Alliance Signs Ground Handling Agreement With Icelandair in Norway

Aviator Airport Alliance has signed a new three-year agreement with Icelandair to provide ground handling and de-icing services at two airports in Norway, marking the beginning of a new partnership between the companies.

Under the contract, Aviator will support Icelandair operations at Bergen Airport and Tromsø Airport. In Bergen, the ground handler will manage up to seven weekly turnarounds during the summer season and two weekly turnarounds during the winter. In Tromsø, Aviator will provide services for two weekly winter-season turnarounds.

“We are delighted to welcome Icelandair as a new partner in Bergen and Tromsø, and we are eager to start this new partnership with the airline,” said Peter Stackeryd, managing director of Norway for Aviator Airport Alliance. “We are excited that Icelandair has chosen us, and we look forward to delivering quality and on-time performance for its passengers.”

The agreement expands Aviator’s airline customer portfolio in the Nordic region, where the company provides aviation services at 15 airports. Its customer base includes carriers such as Norwegian Air Shuttle, Lufthansa Group, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Finnair, Air France-KLM and Turkish Airlines.

Aviator Airport Alliance is part of Avia Solutions Group, which operates aviation businesses across six continents. Icelandair is the flag carrier of Iceland and serves destinations throughout Europe and North America.