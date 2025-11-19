Aviator Airport Alliance Secures Full Ground Handling Contract With Norwegian in Helsinki

Aviator Airport Alliance has signed a multi-year agreement to provide full ground handling services for Norwegian at Helsinki Airport (HEL). The contract, delivered through Aviator Airport Services Finland, covers approximately 4,100 turnarounds per year.

Under the deal, Aviator will support 56 weekly flights during the winter season, increasing to 96 weekly flights in summer. Services include passenger handling, ramp operations, and de-icing.

Norwegian currently serves 26 destinations from Helsinki, with recent growth driven by increasing leisure and business travel demand. The expansion reinforces Helsinki as an important base for the carrier in the Nordic region.

Kimmo Holopainen, Managing Director of Aviator Finland, said the contract strengthens the company’s position in Helsinki and reflects Norwegian’s confidence in Aviator’s operational standards.

Mira Linnamaa, Norwegian’s Communications and Public Affairs Director in Finland, said Aviator’s experience and focus on operational reliability will support the airline’s customer experience.

The Norwegian Group, which includes Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe, employs more than 8,200 people and carried over 22.6 million passengers in 2024. The airline operates a fleet of 86 Boeing 737-series aircraft.