Milwaukee Mitchell Opens New Air Cargo Center to Expand Freight Operations

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has completed a new 337,000-square-foot air cargo facility designed to expand freight handling capacity and attract additional cargo operations to southeastern Wisconsin.

The airport celebrated the facility's completion Oct. 14 with development partner Crow Holdings. Located at the MKE Regional Business Park on the former site of the 440th Airlift Wing, the project provides infrastructure capable of accommodating five Boeing 747-400 aircraft simultaneously.

Construction began in February 2025 following more than five years of planning and collaboration. The facility is intended to offer cargo operators and shippers an alternative to Chicago-area airports, where congestion, delays and higher operating costs can complicate freight movements.

The airport is promoting its uncongested airspace, direct access to Interstate 94 and proximity to Chicago O'Hare International Airport as advantages for cargo carriers and logistics providers. Its existing cargo service providers include Menzies Aviation, PrimeFlight, Quantem Aviation Services and Avflight.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and our entire region," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "What began as a vision to transform underutilized airport property has become a tremendous asset for Wisconsin businesses."

The project is expected to generate more than $1.3 million annually in aircraft landing fees and more than $1 million in ground lease rents and fees. Airport officials also anticipate additional employment and business development opportunities as cargo activity expands.

Jack Rabenn, managing director at Crow Holdings, said construction was completed on schedule and within budget following a development process lasting more than five years. He added that outreach to prospective cargo users has continued throughout construction and is expected to intensify now that the facility is complete.

The new cargo center positions Milwaukee Mitchell to pursue additional freight operations while supporting manufacturers, suppliers and logistics providers throughout Wisconsin and the surrounding region.