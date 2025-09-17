Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Launches $95 Million Concourse E Redevelopment

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) officially kicked off the Concourse E Redevelopment Project. This transformational project is a $95 million investment that will reimagine Concourse E and increase MKE’s capacity for both international and domestic air travel.

“MKE Airport is the front door for visitors from around the world to experience all the great things that the Milwaukee area has to offer. Milwaukee County owns and operates the Airport, and we want our visitors to have the best possible experience,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “This project will set the stage for expanded international connections and economic opportunity for our region. That means more options for Milwaukee-based travelers, more people visiting the Milwaukee region, and more opportunities for Wisconsin’s business community to grow. And, best of all, this project will not use a single property tax dollar.”

The project is funded entirely through airport revenue, bonding, and federal support, including $13.5 million in Federal funding. The redevelopment will create hundreds of construction jobs in the Milwaukee community and support opportunities for additional airline service.

When complete, the redeveloped concourse will replace the existing International Arrivals Terminal, which is not connected to the main terminal, and improve the passenger experience at MKE. The new structure will have two jet bridges capable of processing up to 400 arriving international passengers per hour, nearly triple the current capacity of 140.

“The new Concourse E will improve efficiency for international operations, since airlines will handle international and domestic arrivals and departures from the same gate, rather than towing aircraft from the International Arrivals Terminal to the Main Terminal,” said Milwaukee County Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “The new concourse will also be environmentally-friendly, have a modern U.S. Customs facility, and bring MKE’s passenger experience to an even higher level.”

Milwaukee County officials and project partners Findorff Construction and Alliiance performed a ceremonial pull-down of the existing Concourse E signage at today’s news conference, officially marking the start of demolition.

Concourse E opened to the public in 1969 and was used by 16 airlines since that time. In 2017, due to airline mergers and consolidation, air carriers consolidated their operations to the other two concourses at MKE. The last flight departed Concourse E in 2017. Since then, planning has been underway to reimagine the space for the future of air travel in Milwaukee County.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.