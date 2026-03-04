Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Prepares to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will mark its 100th anniversary on Oct. 5, 2026, with airport officials planning a series of events throughout the year to commemorate the milestone.

The airport traces its origins to 1926, when Milwaukee County purchased a private airfield known as Hamilton Airport and renamed it Milwaukee County Airport. Over the past century, the facility has evolved into the region’s primary commercial aviation gateway, serving more than 300 million passengers.

County officials said the centennial provides an opportunity to highlight the airport’s role in supporting regional economic activity and connectivity.

“Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a cornerstone of our community and a driver of economic vitality for Milwaukee County,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “For 100 years, MKE has connected our residents to opportunities across the globe while welcoming visitors who contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of our region.”

Airport leaders said the centennial celebration will include participation in community events throughout 2026 leading up to a public anniversary event scheduled for October. The airport has also launched a website highlighting historical milestones and developments over the facility’s history.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Director Brian Dranzik said the anniversary reflects the airport’s transformation from its early years as a small airfield to a major transportation asset for Wisconsin.

“Reaching our 100th anniversary is more than a milestone,” Dranzik said. “From humble grass runways in 1926 to becoming the gateway connecting millions of travelers today, MKE has always embodied Wisconsin’s pioneering spirit.”

Several major infrastructure developments have shaped the airport over the decades, including the opening of a new passenger terminal in 1940, relocation to a midfield terminal complex in 1955 and multiple concourse expansions in the years that followed.

More recent projects include a new rental car center that opened in 2002 and a renovation of the airport’s baggage claim facility completed in 2015. In 2025, construction began on a 337,000-square-foot air cargo facility and redevelopment work started on Concourse E.

Today, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop service to more than 30 destinations and provides access to more than 200 international destinations through connecting flights. The airport is served by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines.

Owned by Milwaukee County and operated by the county’s Department of Transportation Airport Division, the airport is funded through user fees rather than local property taxes.