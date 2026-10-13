IAG Cargo Highlights Madrid Perishables Operations During Guatemalan Trade Visit

IAG Cargo recently hosted a delegation of Guatemalan government officials and exporters at its Madrid hub, highlighting the company's temperature-controlled cargo handling capabilities and connections between Latin America and Europe.

The 15-member delegation included representatives from Guatemala's Ministry of Economy, the country's embassy in Madrid and Guatemalan exporters. The visit included a tour of IAG Cargo's warehouse and perishables-handling facilities, along with discussions about air cargo connectivity, logistics requirements and potential trade opportunities.

IAG Cargo's Madrid hub includes 1,340 square meters of dedicated temperature-controlled space for perishable shipments. The facilities were expanded through a €1.5 million investment announced in 2024 and include cooling chambers monitored around the clock to maintain appropriate conditions for temperature-sensitive cargo.

"Air cargo plays a vital role in connecting producers with international markets, particularly when it comes to fresh produce, where timing and handling are critical," said Armando Rodriguez Moreno, head of Madrid hub cargo operations at IAG Cargo.

The company said discussions also addressed its international network and digital booking services, as well as opportunities to support Guatemalan exporters seeking access to European markets.

No new commercial agreements were announced in connection with the visit.