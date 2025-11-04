IAG Cargo transports priceless artefacts from Mexico City to Madrid

IAG Cargo has transported a collection of culturally significant artefacts from Mexico City to Madrid for a new exhibition highlighting the role of women in Indigenous Mexican societies.

The shipment, undertaken in collaboration with Iberia, supported the exhibition “Half the World: Women in Indigenous Mexico,” a cultural initiative designed to strengthen historical and artistic ties between Mexico and Spain. The pieces were shipped in partnership with Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH) following an agreement between the two countries’ embassies.

The artefacts travelled on four Iberia A350 aircraft using IAG Cargo’s Secure service, which provides specialist handling, security, and monitored storage for high-value or sensitive cargo.

The collection is now on display at three cultural institutions in Madrid: Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, and Instituto Cervantes. The exhibition opened on Oct. 31 and runs through the first quarter of 2026.

Commenting on the transport effort, Camilo Garcia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at IAG Cargo, said the company prioritises the safe and timely movement of valuable cultural items. Sonia Sánchez, Iberia’s Director of Communication, Institutional Relations, and Social Impact, highlighted the airline’s role in supporting cultural exchange between Europe and Latin America.

IAG Cargo supports more than 10,000 customers worldwide and specializes in handling high-value and time-sensitive shipments.