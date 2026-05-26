IAG Cargo Adds Spain-Latin America Capacity With New Mexico and Peru Routes

IAG Cargo is expanding its Latin American network with the launch of new services linking Spain with Mexico and Peru, adding cargo capacity and creating a new direct connection between Europe and northern Mexico.

Beginning June 2, the cargo division of International Airlines Group will launch a three-times-weekly service between Madrid and Monterrey, marking the first time IAG Cargo has offered a direct link between Spain and the industrial hub of northern Mexico. A second three-times-weekly route between Barcelona and Lima will begin June 3.

The Madrid-Monterrey service is expected to support cargo flows tied to the region’s growing manufacturing base, including automotive, aerospace and technology industries. Monterrey has become an increasingly important production center as manufacturers expand nearshoring operations serving the North American market.

The new routes are part of IAG Cargo’s broader summer schedule, which includes 275 weekly widebody connections from its Spanish hubs to destinations across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

For ground handlers and cargo operators, the additional frequencies create new opportunities to support export and import shipments moving through Spain’s gateway airports. The Barcelona-Lima route is expected to carry a mix of perishables, pharmaceuticals and other high-value cargo between Europe and Peru.

“Latin America remains one of the most important regions in global air cargo, with strong and diverse trade flows connecting producers, manufacturers and consumers across continents,” said Camilo Garcia Cervera. “These new routes from Madrid and Barcelona expand the reach of our Spanish hubs and reinforce the role of Spain as a key gateway for cargo moving between the region and Europe.”

IAG Cargo said the new Madrid-Monterrey service is particularly significant because it establishes a direct cargo connection between Europe and northern Mexico for the first time within its network.

The carrier continues to expand both its route network and specialized logistics offerings. Earlier this year, IAG Cargo introduced an aircraft-on-ground (AOG) service designed to expedite the movement of critical aircraft parts, supporting airlines and maintenance providers facing unscheduled equipment needs.