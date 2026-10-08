Menzies Aviation Launches Refugee Training Program in Uganda

Menzies Aviation has partnered with Amahoro Coalition to launch a Refugee Workforce Program in Uganda, providing aviation training, skills development and potential employment opportunities for displaced individuals.

The first cohort of 12 participants began training this week at the Menzies Aviation Training School. Uganda is the first country in Menzies' Middle East, Africa and Asia region to introduce the initiative, with plans to expand the program to other locations.

Following an initial assessment, participants will pursue either the IATA Airline Customer Service Diploma or the IATA Cargo Introductory Diploma, gaining industry-recognized qualifications relevant to airport and cargo operations.

The program follows a three-phase approach designed to connect classroom instruction with practical experience and potential employment.

During the first phase, participants will complete three months of training at the Menzies Aviation Training School. Menzies will provide training materials and meals, with transportation available from designated staff pickup locations.

Participants who successfully complete the training will advance to internships in operational areas at Entebbe International Airport, gaining firsthand experience in airport operations.

The final phase will focus on potential employment opportunities with Menzies, depending on available positions, operational requirements, individual performance and qualifications.

"Uganda is home to one of the largest refugee populations in Africa and many people are looking for the opportunity to build a future," said Mary Efata, general manager of Menzies Aviation. "You only have to meet the participants of this new programme to see the ambition and determination they bring. We're excited to welcome the first group and help them discover what a career in aviation can offer."

Juliet Thomson, chief people officer at Menzies Aviation, emphasized the importance of partnerships in creating employment pathways for displaced individuals.

"We've seen first-hand the skills, resilience and commitment that people from refugee backgrounds bring to our teams and I'm grateful to everyone who has helped turn this idea into reality," Thomson said.

The initiative builds on Menzies' broader refugee employment strategy, which has supported employment opportunities for more than 120 refugees worldwide. Refugee hiring initiatives are currently active in 12 countries, supported through partnerships with organizations including UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

Menzies said the Uganda program will serve as a model for developing sustainable workforce pathways that could be replicated across its global network.