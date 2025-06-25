Menzies Aviation Inaugurates New Homes for Genocide Survivors in Rwanda

Menzies Aviation has announced the inauguration of 10 newly constructed homes in Musha, Rwanda for survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Announced in partnership with local not-for-profit organization IBUKA, attendees came together in Musha, Rwamagana District, for a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Menzies leaders, government and IBUKA representatives and Rwandan aviation representatives.

Survivors and their families, alongside members of the local community were present to mark this important occasion – turning the event into a powerful celebration of resilience, unity and shared commitment to a better future. The homes were handed over to beneficiaries identified by IBUKA and the local government, ensuring that support reached the most vulnerable members of the survivor community.

As part of its wider support for the community, Menzies Aviation also made a financial donation to fund Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI), commonly known as Mutuelle de Santé, helping ensure continued access to essential healthcare services for survivors and their families.

This project is a continuation of IBUKA’s work to support the local community, forming part of the broader “Musha Survivors Village” initiative – a recovery and reconciliation program designed to restore dignity, promote healing, and foster resilience among survivors.

This partnership highlights Menzies Aviation and IBUKA’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, not only during times of remembrance, but through sustained care and solidarity.

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “It was an honour to attend the opening of these new homes, which are more than buildings. They are symbols of dignity, belonging, and hope. We’re proud to support this initiative and make a meaningful impact on the communities where we operate. I’d like to thank IBUKA, local partners, and every person who helped bring this project to life.”

Menzies Aviation provides premium passenger services at Kigali International Airport, including two airport lounges and personalised Meet and Assist services designed to enhance the travel experience for both business and leisure travelers.